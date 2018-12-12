BOSTON (AP) — Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has gone after Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, drawing the ire of U.S. Rep. David Cicilline.

The Boston Globe reports 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, wrote on Twitter her ideas are being scrutinized because of her age, while Paul Ryan was also elected at a young age and his policies were “considered genius.” She says it’s a double standard.

Schilling told Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter she’s being scrutinized because she says stupid things.

No. You are being scrutinized and treated with suspicion because every time you speak you say something more stupid than the last time you spoke. You are a college graduate and likely the most unintelligent person, man or woman, in our government. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) December 11, 2018

That provoked Cicilline, of Rhode Island, to tell Schilling he should worry about his debt to Rhode Island before going after Ocasio-Cortez.

Curt, you still owe my state $75 million. Maybe worry about that before you go after @Ocasio2018 again… https://t.co/avPMu100L8 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 12, 2018

In 2010, Rhode Island invested $75 million to lure Schilling’s video game company, 38 Studios, from Massachusetts. The company ran out of money and went bankrupt.

Rhode Island sued and recouped some money. The case has been settled.

