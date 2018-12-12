NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — The mother of a Massachusetts man who died of a drug overdose when he was left overnight in a restaurant bathroom says in a lawsuit the eatery failed to get help for her son.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that Mary Lou Madigan sued Bertucci’s on Monday. She is seeking unspecified damages.

According to the suit, 32-year-old Adam Gamble died at the now-closed Amherst Bertucci’s in January 2016.

The suit alleges an employee saw Gamble enter the bathroom at about 9:30 p.m. but no employees checked the bathroom before they locked up for the night.

The suit says the employee entered the bathroom the next day and saw Gamble’s sneakers under the stall door, yet workers did not alert authorities for several hours.

Bertucci’s didn’t immediately respond to a call for comment.

