BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without Al Horford for at least a few more games as the veteran big man deals with a sore left knee.

Horford will miss his second straight game Wednesday night when the Celtics pay a visit to the Washington Wizards, looking to extend their winning streak to seven games. Boston head coach Brad Stevens makes it sound like Horford will also miss the team’s back-to-back against the Hawks and Pistons this weekend.

Per Brad Stevens, Al Horford will be out a few more games as Celtics try to get his knee stronger and pain-free. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) December 12, 2018

Al Horford on his rest: “As much as I want to be on the floor I do see the big picture. So this is the time to do it.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 12, 2018

In 22 games this season, Horford is averaging 12.4 points off 49 percent shooting to go with a career-low 6.4 rebounds per game. While he’s considered day-to-day with his current ailment, any kind of knee injury is concerning for a 32-year-old big man.

Celtics forwards Gordon Hayward (illness) and Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) have also been ruled out for Wednesday’s game. But the Celtics will have point guard Kyrie Irving back after he missed Monday night’s win over the Pelicans with shoulder soreness, and center Aron Baynes will be a game-time decision with an ankle injury.