  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Sutton

SUTTON (CBS) – The Sutton Fire Chief says a man and his dog are “extremely lucky” to be alive after falling into an icy lake.

The department responded at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a report of a person and dog through the ice on Lake Singletary. Authorities say the dog fell through the ice and the man went out on a kayak to go retrieve it, but the kayak flipped when he tried to pull the dog in.

The incident took place about 450 feet from shore, but both were able to make it back as firefighters dressed in ice rescue suits arrived.

The man who fell through was hospitalized as a precaution and the dog was dried and warmed. Firefighters still went into the water to bring the kayak to shore.

“It is important to know that although the ice may look safe it is not and caution should be used if you need to go on any ice,” the department warned on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s