SUTTON (CBS) – The Sutton Fire Chief says a man and his dog are “extremely lucky” to be alive after falling into an icy lake.

The department responded at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a report of a person and dog through the ice on Lake Singletary. Authorities say the dog fell through the ice and the man went out on a kayak to go retrieve it, but the kayak flipped when he tried to pull the dog in.

The incident took place about 450 feet from shore, but both were able to make it back as firefighters dressed in ice rescue suits arrived.

The man who fell through was hospitalized as a precaution and the dog was dried and warmed. Firefighters still went into the water to bring the kayak to shore.

“It is important to know that although the ice may look safe it is not and caution should be used if you need to go on any ice,” the department warned on Facebook.