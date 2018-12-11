REVERE (CBS) – Under sunny skies in Revere, tire marks outline a memorial for 5-year-old Adrianna Mejia Rivera.

“Losing a child that’s tough, you have to live with that for the rest of your life,” said Ronnie Ware.

Ware didn’t know the family but dropped off two bears and said a prayer. A man who only identified himself as Porfirio, says he knew of them.

“My daughter is sad, they went to the same school. I came hoping to find family to give them my condolences. It’s very sad,” he told WBZ-TV.

Prosecutors say Adrianna and her baby sister were among a group of two adults and three children waiting to cross a stretch of Route 145 Sunday night.

They never made it to the other side.

Police say 42-year-old Autumn Harris lost control of her SUV and plowed into the group standing in the median.

Adrianna died at the scene. Two-month-old Natasha is fighting for her life at Mass General.

Harris allegedly told police she took a muscle relaxant and slept very little the night before.

She also admitted to vaping CBD oil before getting behind the wheel. And thinks she may have nodded off before the crash.

Andres Alves was also among the many who visited the memorial near North Shore Road Tuesday.

“We’re all very sad. We live here in Revere when you see something like this happen we all feel it. That’s why we came here today,” said Alves.

Harris is due back in court next month and faces several charges including motor vehicle homicide.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for burial services.