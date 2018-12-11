  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan Monday night. The shooting occurred on Savannah Avenue around 10 p.m.

According to police, the man, who was about 25-years-old, was killed while he sat in a car. He had several gunshot wounds in his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting does not appear to be random.

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Savannah Avenue in Mattapan (WBZ-TV)

Police are looking for information about a maroon van that was reportedly seen speeding away from the scene.

“If anyone has any information, please contact us at 1-800-494-TIPS or 617-343-4470. Any bit of information helps and we appreciate that,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

This is the 54th homicide in Boston this year.

