MASHPEE (CBS) — Students at a Mashpee elementary school were released early Tuesday because of a natural gas leak. The Quashnet Elementary School dismissed students before 11:30 a.m.

The building was initially evacuated around 9:50 a.m. “due to a strong gas odor coming from the cafeteria/loading dock area.” Mashpee firefighters responded and deemed the gymnasium safe, so students were able to wait there.

The Mashpee Fire Department responded to an elementary school for a report of a “strong gas odor” (WBZ-TV)

Buses then took the students to the Mashpee-Middle High School, where parents can pick them up.

“Students are not able to return to their classrooms to retrieve coats and backpacks,” wrote Superintendent Patty DeBoer in an update on Facebook.

Those students who normally go to the Boys and Girls will be walked there and Adventure Club students will be going to the Coombs School.

