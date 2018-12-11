FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Workers are keeping busy this holiday season at L.L. Bean.

The Maine-based retailer says single-day orders topped 315,000 on Tuesday, Dec. 4. That’s among the largest number of orders recorded in the company’s history for a 24-hour period.

Company officials are careful not to read too much into a single-day blip.

But they remain cautiously optimistic about holiday sales.

They say wicked good slippers, L.L. Bean Boots and outdoor gear are driving sales. At one point, the company was selling 40 pairs of its iconic boots per minute on Black Friday.

Bean is looking to return to sales growth after several years of flat sales and a difficult era of belt-tightening that included a reduction in workforce, a tightening of its generous return policy, and a paring of products.

