BOSTON (CBS) – Spreading holiday cheer with songs of the season. Patients at Boston Children’s Hospital were treated to a special concert Tuesday thanks to the Boston Pops who put on a holiday performance for the kids and their families and it was the special guests who stole the show.

You don’t often see Maestro Keith Lockhart as the lead singer, but Tuesday was a special time.

“To be able to support the wonderful work of Children’s Hospital and spread a little holiday cheer for people who may not be able to come down the street and join us at Symphony Hall is a real blessing,” Lockhart said.

Together with the Tanglewood Chorus, the Pops brought holiday joy to the young patients.

Vocalist Renese King’s gospel stylings moved the crowd and New England Patriot Joe Thuney narrated “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

“It’s nice to be able to come in here you know, sing a little bit, hear some music, interact with the kids, and put some smiles on some faces, and I think everyone had a good time,” Thuney said.

But it was five-year-old guest conductor Jalanee who knocked everyone out. “Christmas is great and I love it,” she said.

“Jalanee was a princess,” Lockhart said. “She loves the spotlight. You know by the time she hits 30 or so I may be ready to retire.”

This was the thirteenth annual Holiday Pops concert at Boston Children’s Hospital.