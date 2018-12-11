BOSTON (CBS) – Principal flutist Elizabeth Rowe is aiming to come to terms with the Boston Symphony Orchestra before the equal pay lawsuit she filed against them turns into a court battle.

Rowe is suing the BSO for $200,000 in back pay. She says she was being paid $70,000 a year less than the male principal oboist because she’s a woman.

This week Rowe told The Washington Post that her motivation for the suit is to see fairness and equality in classical music.

The BSO told The Post that pay is different because the instruments are not comparable. They saw the limited pool of great oboists gives them leverage in negotiating pay.

Rowe hopes an agreement in mediation will resolve the conflict.