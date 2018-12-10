WEST BOYLSTON (CBS) — The 19-year-old woman who was hit and killed on Interstate-190 Sunday has been identified as Smarlyn Pamela Reyes of Leominster.

State Police said Reyes was hit by two cars after she exited her own vehicle in the median and walked back to the road around 2:20 a.m.

The first car did not stop. The second, a Mazda driven by a 40-year-old Leominster man, did stop at the scene.

No charges have been filed against him at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash to call State Police at 508-829-4431.