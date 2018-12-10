HOOKSETT (CBS) — Just under $5,000 worth of wine has been stolen from the Northbound Hooksett Rest Area Liquor Store over the course of three weeks, New Hampshire State Police say. Between Nov. 18 and Dec. 8, multiple bottles of wine have been stolen.

Photos of a woman who is a “person of interest” were released Sunday night.

“In both instances the suspect was wearing black Nike sneakers, grey sweatpants, a black jacket, and had a large dark purse,” said state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-223-8914.