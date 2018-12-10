BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re heading to TD Garden for Monday night’s Celtics-Pelicans tilt, you may want to bring an extra pair of sneakers and some shorts.

The Celtics may need you to come off the bench, because they have about three healthy players for Monday night’s game. Point guard Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness), center Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain) and forward Guerschon Yabusele (right ankle sprain) have all been ruled out, while forwards Al Horford (left knee soreness) and Gordon Hayward (illness) are listed as doubtful.

Guerschon Yabusele (right ankle sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2018

That’s quite the injury report.

Irving tweaked his shoulder during last Thursday’s win over the New York Knicks, but said the injury was not a concern. He played 23 minutes in Boston’s thumping of the Bulls on Saturday night, hitting five of his 10 shots for 13 points.

Baynes played just two minutes against the Knicks before hurting his ankle, and sat out Saturday’s game. He’s listed as day-to-day, but will not play again tonight. Yabusele hurt his ankle on Saturday night in Chicago, an injury that head coach Brad Stevens said would sideline the “Dancing Bear” for a while.

Horford also missed Saturday night’s game with knee soreness. Hayward is a new addition to the Boston injury report with his illness.

That leaves Stevens with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker as his options at the two guard spots, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Semi Ojeleye and P.J. Dozier for his forwards, and Daniel Theis and rookie Robert Williams at center.

With most of his star players sidelined, it will be interesting to see how Stevens handles his rotations against the Pelicans. At least they may not have to deal with New Orleans big man Anthony Davis, who is day-to-day after suffering a hip injury Sunday night against the Pistons.