BOSTON (CBS) — The weather may be quiet but the skies are bustling with activity! While there may not be any rain or snow to track at the moment, there is plenty to feast your eyes on beyond our atmosphere! So, bundle up, grab the lawn chair out of the shed and enjoy the show!

Astronomy planner:

The Crescent Moon And Planet Saturn

WHEN: Monday evening, just after sunset (4:30 p.m.- 5 pm).

WHERE: Looking to the southwest.

FORECAST: Clear skies (except for some clouds along the South Shore and Cape), cold, 30s.

RATING: 2 Stars ** (5 stars = must see, 1 star = skip it)

International Space Station Flyby

WHEN: Monday evening, 5:43 p.m. – 5:47 p.m.

WHERE: Appears 10 degrees above NW horizon, reaches max height of 77 degrees, then disappears 46 degrees above ESE horizon.

FORECAST: Clear skies (except for some clouds along the South Shore and Cape), cold, 20s/low 30s.

RATING: 3 Stars ***

Geminid Meteor Shower

WHEN: Peaks Thursday night and early Friday (pre-dawn). Ideal time from midnight through 4 a.m. Friday.

WHERE: Lie back and look up! Preferably with a clear view of the sky and very little light pollution. . . you may want to face south, toward the constellation Gemini.

FORECAST: Partly cloudy to mainly clear, temperatures in the 20s, light wind.

RATING: 5 Stars *****

MORE DETAILS: This has the potential to be the best meteor shower of the year! The moon will set around 10:30 pm, leaving the sky nice and dark. By 2 a.m. on Friday the constellation Gemini will be almost directly overhead and predictions are for as many as 60-120 meteors per hour! The Geminids are also slower and denser than many of the other meteor showers, meaning perhaps a longer streak across the sky.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen

WHEN: Closest to Earth on December 16th, but dimly visible already (best viewed with binoculars or telescope).

WHERE: Looking to the east, to the right of constellations Orion and Taurus.

FORECAST: Over the weekend as it makes its closest pass there will likely be a storm system in our area and perhaps some periods of rain. However, you may be able to catch a glimpse in the days leading up (this week) as there will be many clear nights.

RATING: 4 Stars ****

MORE DETAILS: This is the closest pass by a comet to the Earth this year and the 10th closest approach since 1950 (getting as close as about 7 million miles). In order to see with the naked eye, you will need to view in an area with very little or no light pollution, again best with binoculars or telescope. It will continue to be within viewing range through the end of the month.

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ