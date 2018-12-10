(CBS Local/ CBS Baltimore)– Making cookies this holiday season? Resist the raw cookie dough. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is using the holiday season to remind people that raw cookie dough can cause illnesses like e. coli and salmonella.

In 2016, an e. coli outbreak linked to raw cookie dough sickened 63 people, the CDC reported.

The CDC also asks people to check for recalled flour products, because flour often sits on the shelf for a while before it’s used.

Cookie dough also contains raw eggs, which can be linked to salmonella poisoning.

The CDC suggests these steps to keep you and your family safe this holiday season: