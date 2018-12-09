WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (AP) — State police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman who was hit by two vehicles on Interstate 190 in West Boylston after she got out of her own crashed car.

Police say the Leominster woman, for reasons still under investigation, went off the northbound side of the highway at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday and rolled over into the median.

She exited her car and walked back onto the highway where she was struck in the right travel lane by an unknown vehicle that did not stop. She was then struck by a second vehicle. The second driver stopped.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn’t made public.

Police are still trying to find the first vehicle that struck the woman.

