Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Another week, another record for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

With a second-quarter touchdown pass to Julian Edelman on Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins, Brady is now the all-time leader in touchdown passes — regular season and postseason combined — surpassing Peyton Manning on the NFL’s all-time list.

The two-yard touchdown to Edelman was the 580th of Brady’s career. The score came just 46 seconds into the second quarter to give New England a 13-7 lead at the time.

Brady is up to three touchdown passes for the afternoon late in the second quarter in Miami, giving him 511 in the regular season and another 71 in the playoffs.

The QB is no stranger to the NFL record books. He entered Sunday’s contest as the league’s leader for most passing yards (79,727) and most touchdown passes to different receivers (71).

New England is looking to clinch their 10th straight AFC East title with a win over the Dolphins.

