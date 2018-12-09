BREAKING:Worcester Firefighter Dies After Early Morning Blaze
BOSTON (CBS) — Two cats up for adoption through the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

fefe Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

Fefe is up for adoption (WBZ-TV)

Fefe is a healthy 13-year-old long-haired cat. Her previous family could not keep her. She is great with kids but not very active. Fefe has lived with other cats and other dogs before.

buddy Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

Buddy is up for adoption (WBZ-TV)

Buddy is an eight-year-old cat with short hair. His family moved and could not take Buddy with them. He is friendly with other cats and loves to chase bugs. Buddy also loves American cheese, which is unusual for a cat.

Both cats currently live in the APCSM’s cat lounge, a room with four to six cats that co-exist. Anyone who is interested in adopting can visit the cats in a comfy setting and see which cat approaches.

For more information visit the APCSM’s website.

