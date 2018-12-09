BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fullback James Develin is a touchdown machine.

After scoring twice in last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, Develin found the end zone again early against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The fullback capped off New England’s first drive with a two-yard touchdown run, his fourth scoring run of the season.

Develin has scored those four touchdowns on just six carries this season. Talk about efficiency.

The touchdown capped off a 12-play, 75-yard drive by the Patriots that took 6:47 off the clock. But kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point, so the Patriots owned just a 6-0 lead after their opening score.

Miami quickly answered with a touchdown drive of their own, capped off by a Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass to Kenny Stills, to give Miami a 7-6 lead.