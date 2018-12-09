BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are gunning for their third straight win this weekend when they pay a visit to the Dolphins in Miami.

It’s a potential “Hat and T-Shirt” day for New England, but they’ll have to break a recent woeful trend in South Beach. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday afternoon’s kickoff:

– This will be the 107th overall meeting between the Pats and the Dolphins. Miami leads the series 54-52. The Patriots are 2-1 against them in the playoffs.

– The Patriots have swept their season series with Miami 10 times in franchise history. They have not been swept by a divisional opponent since 2000.

– The Pats are 16-37 overall all time in Miami, and just 4-15 in the month of December.

– Tom Brady is 79-19 against the AFC East in his career, but 10 of those losses have come against the Dolphins.

– Since 2000, Bill Belichick is 24-13 against Miami.

– A victory would give Belichick his 16th straight 10-win season.

– With a win, the Patriots will secure their 10th straight AFC East title, clinching a playoff spot for the 26th time in franchise history.

– A win on Sunday will earn Brady his 16th division title.

– Miami is 5-1 at home this season. New England is 3-3 on the road.

– The New England defense has not allowed a 300-yard passer in their last five games. They haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in nine straight.

– James White needs just four receptions to set the franchise record for catches by a running back in a season.

– Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola leads the Dolphins with 48 receptions, 469 receiving yards and 22 first downs in his first year in Miami.

– For the second straight year, the Pats will close out the regular season with same four teams in the same four venues: at Miami, at Pittsburgh, home to the Bills and the Jets.

