Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL News

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a terrible day for the Patriots in Miami, losing with no time left on a 69-yard Dolphins touchdown. But believe it or not, it wasn’t all bad news.

Despite the jaw-dropping loss, the Patriots are sitting in the No. 2 position in the AFC playoff race for the time being.

That’s because the Indianapolis Colts knocked off the Houston Texans, 24-21. That leaves the Patriots and Texans both with 9-4 records, with New England holding the tiebreaker thanks to a Week 1 win.

The Patriots almost got a bit more help from the Chiefs, but Kansas City instead increased its stranglehold on the No. 1 seed with a 27-24 overtime win over the Ravens.

The Chiefs can go 2-1 to end the year and finish with the top seed.

New England will need to quickly bounce back from Sunday’s difficult loss. The Patriots travel to Pittsburgh for a game that could have major implications in the playoff picture.

