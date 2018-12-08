  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Red Sox have solved the puzzle of winning World Series titles this century, and “Wheel Of Fortune” is making sure the team gets some recognition.

“Red Sox Win World Series Again” was the correct answer for a puzzle with the category “Headlines” Friday night. As Boston fans know, the team took home their fourth championship since 2004 when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in October.

The Red Sox retweeted some excited fans and “Wheel” watchers who caught the moment on TV.

The contestant only won $1,000 for correctly guessing the puzzle, but it’s a better result than the last time a New England team featured on “Wheel” made the news. Last year, a contestant incorrectly guessed that the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl – one more than their current total of five titles.

