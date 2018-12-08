DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has seen a significant rise in the movement of young adults to the state compared to earlier in the decade.

The latest U.S. Census estimates show that an average of 5,900 more people moved into New Hampshire from other states than moved out between 2013 in 2017. In contrast, during the Great Recession and the following years, from 2008 to 2012, only about 100 more people moved in than moved out.

Kenneth Johnson is the senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy. He says the greatest gains came among those in their 20s. The earlier years saw a net loss of 1,500 young people, but there was a net gain of 1,200 young people per year between 2013 and 2017.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)