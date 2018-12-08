BOSTON (CBS) – Mike Napoli, a key member of the 2013 World Series champion Boston Red Sox, announced his retirement on Saturday.

In three years with the Red Sox, Napoli hit .242 with 53 home runs and 187 RBI. In 2013, Napoli started 15 postseason games and had a critical home run off Justin Verlander in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Napoli won the 2013 World Series with the Red Sox, and also reached the World Series in 2011 with the Rangers and 2016 with the Indians.

He announced his retirement Saturday with a statement on Twitter.

“I want to give a special thanks to my brothers on the 2011 Rangers, 2013 Red Sox and 2016 Indians,” Napoli wrote. “Without them, I would never have had the opportunity to play in three World Series, all incredibly memorable, and win one epic Championship with my Bearded Brothers in Beantown.”

Napoli also mentioned the importance of Boston Children’s Hospital and other charities he was active in.

“Thank you fans, coaches, teammates and the media members and organizations in Anaheim, Texas, Boston and Cleveland,” Napoli wrote. “You supported me, believed in me and gave me a platform to be successful on and off the field. You helped shape who I am both as a person and player, as I grew up right in front of your eyes.”