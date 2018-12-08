  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — The state of Massachusetts is extending its electric vehicle rebate program through the middle of next year.

The administration of Gov. Charlie Baker announced the program will now run through at least June 30, thanks in part to $3 million from the Department of Energy Resources in response to increased demand.

Since 2014, the program has issued or reserved more than $23 million in rebates for more than 11,000 cars and has reduced the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 35,000 metric tons annually.

Starting Jan. 1, the program will shift its focus to meet the demands of the industry by supporting only qualifying battery electric vehicles up to a $50,000 sales price with a $1,500 rebate.

Information about the program can be found at www.MOR-EV.org.

