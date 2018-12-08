  • WBZ TV

BRIDGWATER (CBS) – State Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed inside a car then left on the side of the road at the Interstate 495 and Route 24 interchange in Bridgewater.

It happened Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

imagecreditmarcvasconcellos Woman Stabbed, Left On Side Of Road In Bridgewater

The scene of a stabbing in the area of I-495 and Route 24 in Bridgewater. (Image Credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

State Police said it appears two women were having an argument inside the vehicle when one of them, a 32-year-old Saugus woman, was stabbed in the leg.

The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in fair condition. The driver, a 36-year-old East Falmouth woman, got back into the car and fled the scene.

She was arrested at the Red Fox Inn on Route 1 in Foxboro a short time later. The driver is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and second offense assault and battery on a family or household member. Additional charges may be filed, police said.

State Police did not release the identities of either woman.

