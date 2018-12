SAN DIEGO (CBS) – A Northbridge runner was second to none as she took home the Foot Locker national high school cross country girls race in San Diego on Saturday.

— Foot Locker Cross Country Championships (@FLCCC) December 8, 2018

Sydney Masciarelli had an epic stretch battle with last year’s runner-up, Caitlyn Hart, but was able to pull it out.

Natick Grace Connolly finished eighth in the race.