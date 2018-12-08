  • WBZ TV

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
December 8, 2018
‘Tis the season to be jolly and ‘tis the season to give! We sure hope you feel like giving, because on this edition of Centro, we want to tell you  about El Jolgorio & Festival Navideño 2018 – a holiday party where you can have fun and be able to help not just one, but two local non-profit organizations.  It’s taking place on Saturday December 15 at Moseley’s on the Charles in Dedham and it’s a celebration, fundraiser and toy drive all in one! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the president of the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts Edwin Alicea. Tune in!

Watch Centro In Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
El Jolgorio & Festival Navideño 2018
Moseley’s on the Charles
Dedham, MA
Saturday, December 15
7PM
(617) 520-4703
www.jolgorio.org
info@jolgorio.org

