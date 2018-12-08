COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Boston College’s game at Texas A&M has been canceled because of mechanical issues with the Eagles’ charter plane, complicated by bad weather.

Texas A&M announced the game scheduled for Saturday night won’t be played.

BC said in a statement that the plane for its charter flight at 2 p.m. Friday was grounded because of a mechanical issue that could not be repaired. The replacement aircraft arrived four hours late, and by that time, the weather in East Texas had deteriorated to the point where the pilot deemed it unsafe to fly.

Statement on Men's Basketball game at Texas A&Mhttps://t.co/hoUPScrdxg — Boston College Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) December 8, 2018

BC says it offered to play later Saturday night or any time on Sunday, but Texas A&M declined.

The game was to be the first of a home-and-home series.

