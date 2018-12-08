BOSTON (CBS) – In just his second game back after a lengthy absence while dealing with a concussion, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy exited Saturday’s game following a questionable hit by Toronto’s Zach Hyman.

McAvoy moved the puck behind the net midway through the third period, and was leveled by a high and late hit from Hyman well after the puck left his stick.

Matt Grzelcyk hunted Hyman down near center ice and dropped the gloves in a short bout seconds later.

Zach Hyman with a late hit on Charlie McAvoy. Matt Grzelcyk drops the gloves with Hyman seconds later. pic.twitter.com/qpxiHCGKRV — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 9, 2018

McAvoy remained down on one knee following the hit and eventually skated down the tunnel to be evaluated.

Hyman received five minutes for interference, but the teams ended up at even strength because Grzelcyk was penalized for cross checking and both received five minutes for fighting along with 10-minute misconducts.

Following the Bruins victory, McAvoy did skate onto the ice to congratulate his teammates.