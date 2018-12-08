  • WBZ TV

LYNN (CBS) — The body found in Frey Park in Lynn has been identified as a 29-year-old man, the Essex County District Attorney’s office says.

A spokeswoman identified the man as Tito Lopez-Ebanks, of Lynn.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to Walnut Street near Frey Park, where a dog walker found the body. SkyEye showed investigators on scene and crime tape surrounding a wooded area next to a baseball field.

lynn body Burned Body Found Next To Lynn Playground Was A 29 Year Old Man

Police tape around a Lynn playground (WBZ-TV)

The D.A. said the death is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

Editor’s Note: The Essex County District Attorney’s office now says the victim’s age was 29, not 19 as previously reported.

