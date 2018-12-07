  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Cranston, Rhode Island, School Lunches

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island school district has hired a collection agency to recover unpaid lunch balances.

Cranston Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Raymond Votto Jr. says in a letter sent to parents Transworld Systems will start collecting money Jan. 2.

(Image credit: WPRI-TV)

He says the district wrote off about $95,500 in unpaid lunches from September 2016 through June 2018. The current unpaid balance is $45,859.

Votto says the school district has tried to collect unpaid balances in the past without much success. He says the lunch program cannot continue to lose revenue.

Votto says the collection agency will send a letter to parents who owe $20 or more and who haven’t paid their balance within 60 days.

(Image credit: WPRI-TV)

Students who owe money will receive the same lunches paying students receive.

