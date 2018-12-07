SCITUATE (CBS) – A Scituate woman was tired of packages being stolen from her apartment building. So she tried to help police catch the thief glitter-handed.

After a string of package thefts in her building lobby, Melissa Peralta ordered a spring loaded “glitter bomb” hoping to catch the suspect in action.

Friday morning, the package was stolen like Peralta hoped. She found a trail of glitter in the women’s room and contacted police.

Officers responded but were not able to discover where the trail led.

“Well, the police couldn’t ID the perp, but whomever it is, is definitely ‘shining on’ in their instant karma right now!” Peralta posted on Facebook.