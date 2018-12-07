MILLBURY (CBS) – Authorities identified the Millbury teenager killed in a fire on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office says James Belanger, 15, died in the blaze at 26 Stone Road.

“The matter remains under review,” spokesman Tim Connolly said in a statement. “The public is not in danger.”

First responders found Belanger’s body in the rubble of the living room. Three others escaped, but one did suffer burns trying to put out the fire.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that Belanger was a student at Millbury High School and a cadet in the Goddard Cadet Squadron.

Millbury Fire Chief Richard Hamilton told the newspaper an investigation into the fire has “raised more questions than answers.”