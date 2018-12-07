LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire teacher is on administrative leave and facing criminal charges after he allegedly told a student he would shoot them if he had a gun.

Stephen Dwyer was arrested November 27 and charged with criminal threatening. Dwyer is a Londonderry Middle School teacher.

In a statement, the Londonderry School District said Dwyer was placed on leave pending an investigation of “certain alleged remarks to students.”

The district did not specify what remarks Dwyer was accused of making. The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that Dwyer allegedly “threatened to shoot the student with a gun if he had one.”

“The safety, security and well-being of our students is always our top priority,” Londonderry school officials said. “Accordingly, the allegations must be investigated. Meanwhile, it is important to remember that all persons must be presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.”