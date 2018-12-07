  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Londonderry, Londonderry Police, Teacher Arrested

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire teacher is on administrative leave and facing criminal charges after he allegedly told a student he would shoot them if he had a gun.

Stephen Dwyer was arrested November 27 and charged with criminal threatening. Dwyer is a Londonderry Middle School teacher.

stevenjoseph NH Middle School Teacher Charged With Threatening To Shoot Student

Stephen Dwyer. (Image Credit: Londonderry Police)

In a statement, the Londonderry School District said Dwyer was placed on leave pending an investigation of “certain alleged remarks to students.”

The district did not specify what remarks Dwyer was accused of making. The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that Dwyer allegedly “threatened to shoot the student with a gun if he had one.”

“The safety, security and well-being of our students is always our top priority,” Londonderry school officials said. “Accordingly, the allegations must be investigated. Meanwhile, it is important to remember that all persons must be presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s