LINCOLN (CBS) – An MBTA commuter rail train slammed into a disabled car that was stuck on the tracks in Lincoln late Thursday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of South Great Road and Old Sudbury Road.

Police initially received a call for a disabled vehicle, and a short time later a second call reported the train crash. When police arrived they discovered that no one was in the car when it was hit. No injuries were reported.

The road was reopened and train service resumed after the car was towed from the area.

Transit Police are investigating the incident.

A passenger on the train told WBZ-TV he didn’t feel anything when the train hit the car. A new train arrived to bring passengers to their final destination around 1:30 a.m.