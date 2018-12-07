  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Passing the ball will be a little bit easier for Tom Brady on Sunday in Miami.

That’s because Xavien Howard, a budding star at cornerback, won’t be playing due to a knee injury. Head coach Adam Gase confirmed the news on Friday.

The third-year pro missed practice all week long, after suffering the injury on a late interception Sunday against the Bills.

With seven interceptions, Howard leads the NFL in that category. Last year when the Patriots visited Miami, Howard twice picked off Brady.

Howard’s absence will likely lead to Miami starting Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain at the cornerback spots, with Torry McTyer seeing increased action. McTyer has been on the field for just 28 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps this season. Howard had played 99.1 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps.

