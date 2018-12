FREETOWN (CBS) – “I give you, the Griswold family Christmas tree.”

An homage to the holiday comedy classic has popped up in Freetown.

Police on patrol there posted a photo Thursday of a station wagon with an oversized tree on top, resembling an iconic scene from the “Christmas Vacation” movie.

Another photo shows a cardboard cutout of Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold in the driver’s seat wearing a Santa hat.

“Whoever you are, this made our day,” Freetown police said. “Bravo.”