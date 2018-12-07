BOSTON (CBS) — The Chiefs lost a significant offensive contributor a week ago in Kareem Hunt. On Friday, they lost another one.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for at least another week but potentially longer, according to Sam Mellinger of The KC Star.

Clarification: that includes the three weeks he's already missed. So he's likely out Sunday, then week-to-week after that. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) December 7, 2018

Ian Rapoport said it’s possible that Watkins is shut down until the postseason.

One reason the signing of Kelvin Benjamin makes sense for the #Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins tried to go in practice yesterday and couldn’t. His foot isn’t quite ready, and rest might be the only answer. With the playoffs looming, the best option is likely to rest until January. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2018

The 25-year-old Watkins has caught 40 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns this season. He ranks third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Watkins missed the team’s Week 10 win over the Cardinals and returned in Week 11, but he took just five snaps that day. He missed last week against Oakland and will not be in uniform this week, when the Chiefs take on Baltimore and the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

It’s a significant shift for the AFC-leading Chiefs, who are 10-2 but have now lost 33 percent of their total offensive yards from scrimmage in Hunt and Watkins.

The Chiefs did sign Kelvin Benjamin this week to try to offset the loss of Watkins. Benjamin had just 23 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo this year.

After the home game vs. Baltimore, the Chiefs finish out their season against the Chargers, at the Seahawks, and against the Raiders. At 9-3, the Chargers are in hot pursuit of the Chiefs in the AFC West.