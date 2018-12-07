BEVERLY (CBS) – A Boxford man is facing drunk driving charges after police say he hit two people who were in the crosswalk of a Beverly street.

A 19-year-old woman and 56-year-old woman were crossing Cabot Street near Winter Street around 9 p.m. Thursday night when police say they were hit by 24-year-old Stephen Hendricks. Beverly Police said the women were hospitalized with serious injuries, but did not know the extent.

Responding officers found Hendricks’ vehicle with heavy front end damage. He was arrested at the scene and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Hendricks is charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a crosswalk violation.