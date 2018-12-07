BROCKTON (CBS) – A car crashed into a bank in Brockton overnight, leaving the driver hurt and a huge mess inside and outside.

The driver was going down Oak Street around 2:30 a.m. when, firefighters say, he missed a turn and slammed into the Webster Bank. The sedan ended up flipped on it’s roof inside the lobby.

“It appears he hit the building at a pretty good clip,” said Brockton Fire Captain Richard Costa.

The driver, who was alone in the car, had to be pulled out of the wreck with what was described as chest trauma. He was alert and rushed to a hospital in Brockton, then moved to a medical rescue helicopter and taken to a hospital in Boston. There’s no word yet on his condition. His name has not been made public yet.

The sedan was pulled out and towed away, but there’s now a gaping hole in the bank.

Costa said there is structural damage to the building and it had to be stabilized

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.