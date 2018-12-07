BOSTON (Hoodline) – ‘Tis the season to celebrate. From riding around town in a trolley to view holiday lights to a photo with a sensory-friendly Santa, there’s plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Boston. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.

BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley

ALMOST SOLD OUT – First, take a fun and festive trolley ride through Boston’s seasonal attractions, lighting displays and holiday landmarks throughout the month on the BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley.

A ticket includes a drive through some of the residential lights of Somerville, the lighting displays at Boston Common, Rose Kennedy Greenway Winter Lights, Faneuil Hall and much more. All participants receive a bowl of Clam Chowder before the trolley departs, a souvenir Santa hat and gift bag, and music, trivia and prizes on the trolley.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 30, 10 p.m.

Where: Back Bay, 867 911 Boylston St.

Admission: $65

11th Annual Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl

The Boston Young Professionals Association is holding its 11th annual Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl on Saturday, starting at Kings Dining and Entertainment. Participants are encouraged to wear their ugliest holiday sweater and prance along Boylston Street to different bars.

Tickets include covers and access to drink and food specials at the bars; prizes will be awarded for the ugliest and most creative sweater or outfit.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Kings Dining & Entertainment, 50 Dalton St.

Admission: $15 (general admission)

Photos with Sensory-Friendly Santa

The Partners for Youth with Disabilities & Prudential Center are hosting photos with sensory-friendly Santa on Sunday morning at the Prudential Center. Children with and without disabilities, their families and friends of all faiths and beliefs are invited.

There will also be hot cocoa and snacks, as well as a sensory holiday craft table to make holiday cards to be sent to veterans.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Prudential Center, Boston, 800 Boylston St., Belvidere Arcade Across from the Post Office.

Admission: Free

Pet Pictures With Santa

Lastly, whether they have been naughty or nice, all dogs — and their humans — can take a picture with Santa on Sunday at the fourth annual Boston Veterinary Clinic Holiday Open House. Participants are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys to benefit Toys for Joys, plus pet toys, food or blankets to benefit Paws New England.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Boston Veterinary Clinic, 363 Tremont St.

Admission: Free

