BOSTON (CBS) – Local Marines are asking for help delivering toys to children in need.

This Christmas season, a record number of families in western Massachusetts have signed up for the ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign. There are so many, in fact, that the Marines are running out of toys.

Service members in Chicopee are now asking for help getting orders filled.

They are mostly looking for infant toys.

For details on how you can donate, visit the Toys for Tots western Massachusetts website.