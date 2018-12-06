SALEM, NH (CBS) – Salem, New Hampshire Police Chief Paul Donovan has resigned after an audit found the department violated its own internal investigation policies.

The independent audit followed an I-Team report on the controversial tasing and arrest of a youth hockey coach in December 2017. A witness who spoke to the I-Team was also arrested.

According to sources, the conduct of the police officers involved in the arrest is now part of a federal investigation.

Last week, Chief Donovan told the I-Team he disagreed with the findings in the audit.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Donovan says, “The Town and I have agreed to resolve our differences and move forward.” He says he will continue to support the department.

Donovan has been the police chief since 2001. His resignation is effective December 31.