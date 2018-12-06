BOSTON (CBS) — For Celtics fans hoping to see Robert Williams get a little more run (and throw down some more thunderous dunks), it will not happen on Thursday night.

At least not in the NBA. The rookie has been assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the G-League, the Celtics announced Thursday morning. So if you were hoping to see “Time Lord” get some playing time in what should be a blowout win over the Knicks at TD Garden, you’ll have to head up to Portland, Maine instead.

Williams, drafted 27th by Boston out of Texas A&M over the summer, has averaged just 3.7 minutes in his nine games for Boston this season. But he’s quickly become a cult favorite among Celtics fans for his monster ups and catchy nickname.

Photos like that have fans begging for more PT for Williams, but that isn’t going to happen with the Celtics at the moment. It’s unclear how long “Time Lord” will remain with Maine, but with the Celtics finally looking like the Eastern Conference contenders they’ve been hyped up to be, a stint in the G League should give the rookie more opportunities to hit the floor.

The Red Claws host the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday night.