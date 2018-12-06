MEDWAY (CBS) – A dashboard camera captured the moment a construction detail officer was hit by a car in Medway.

It happened Wednesday around 10:15 a.m. Special Police Officer Richard Malo was working detail on Main Street at the intersection of Mechanic Street. Malo is a retired Medway Police lieutenant.

Another vehicle’s dashboard camera was rolling as a 71-year-old Medway man drove toward Malo and hit him.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Malo was taken to Milford Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.