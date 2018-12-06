LAWRENCE (CBS) – A little girl with a big heart was honored in Lawrence for thinking of others before herself.

Driving with her mom this fall, Vivien Musmann saw a billboard asking for donations for families affected by the Merrimack Valley gas explosions. As her November birthday approached, it didn’t feel right to receive when she knew so many were doing without.

“I asked my mom, ‘can we do it for my birthday?’ I wanted fun toys and shelter for those people,” Vivien said.

The family planned her birthday party around her generous idea.

“We put that on the invitations and were just overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity. You only have like 20 kids come to a birthday party. To raise that between your friends and family was just amazing,” said Vivien’s mother, Lori Musmann.

After her party, Vivien and her family visited the Chamber of Commerce to donate close to $600 to the relief fund.

“We were absolutely astounded. This little girl in today’s day and age, thinking of others, asking not for presents but to give money to the gas relief victims. That is the spirit of Christmas without a doubt. We’re so proud of her,” said Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joe Bevilacqua.

At the chamber’s holiday party, business leaders surprised Vivien with a special thank you.

“If there’s any bright spot in all of this disaster it’s the fact that people from different diverse communities are working together to help one another. It’s really been a bad situation but thank God everyone is working together and hopefully the end is near,” said Bevilacqua.