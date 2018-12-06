SWANTON, Ohio (CBS Local) — An Ohio father is teaching his 10-year-old daughter a lesson about bullying that she’ll probably never forget.

Matt Cox made his daughter, Kristen, walk five miles to school in 36-degree weather after she was suspended from riding the school bus on Nov. 30. It was the second time she had gotten into trouble for bullying.

Cox said when his daughter was suspended, she told him that he had to drive her to school the following week. But he decided to teach her lesson instead.

“I realized she viewed the privilege of riding the bus and or car rides to and from school as a right and not a privilege,” Cox told WEWS.

On Monday, Cox made his daughter walk to school and posted a two-minute video on Facebook and titled it “Life lessons!!!!”

“I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this, but that is alright because I’m doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson and to stop her from bullying,” he said in the video. “Bullying is unacceptable, especially in my household.”

The five-mile walk to school was broken up over Kirsten’s three-day suspension. She finished the last two miles on Wednesday.

Kirsten said she’s learned her lesson, saying it makes her “sad” when people aren’t nice.

“I was bullied many times by bigger kids than me,” she told WTVG.

The video has already racked up more than 15 million views on Facebook. And so far, the 65,000 comments are generally favorable.

“You are teaching your child accountability for her actions and I fully support your tough approach with her.” wrote Kate Millar Young.

“I don’t think she should be publicly shamed for all the world to see,” wrote Matt Rapier. “Though she probably deserved to be punished, internet videos are forever.”

“She will thank you later Dad!” wrote Tori Jeandr Tori Jeandron Naccari.