BOSTON (CBS) – A young boy who had a special wish granted by the Boston Fire Department before heading into surgery had another visit with the firefighters before returning home.

The 10-year-old wanted a ride to the hospital in a fire truck for his surgery, and the department came through early Monday morning.

After three days at Boston Children’s Hospital, the boy was discharged. And his final stop before heading home was to visit Engine 3 firefighters Jamie Arroyo, Keith Pulley, Phil Holda, and Keith Kelly to thank them for their help.

“On behalf of the BFD, stay healthy & stay safe!” the Boston Fire Department tweeted on Thursday.