BOSTON (CBS) – A young boy who had a special wish granted by the Boston Fire Department before heading into surgery had another visit with the firefighters before returning home.

bfd1 Boy Who Rode In Fire Truck To Surgery Visits Firefighters After Release

A young boy paid a visit to Boston Fire Department after his surgery. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

The 10-year-old wanted a ride to the hospital in a fire truck for his surgery, and the department came through early Monday morning.

After three days at Boston Children’s Hospital, the boy was discharged. And his final stop before heading home was to visit Engine 3 firefighters Jamie Arroyo, Keith Pulley, Phil Holda, and Keith Kelly to thank them for their help.

bfd2 Boy Who Rode In Fire Truck To Surgery Visits Firefighters After Release

Firefighters visit with a boy who they helped bring to Boston Children’s Hospital for surgery in a fire truck. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

“On behalf of the BFD, stay healthy & stay safe!” the Boston Fire Department tweeted on Thursday.

