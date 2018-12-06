BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora essentially threw out the first pitch of the Boston Pop’s holiday season on Wednesday night.

The Boston skipper and Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy made surprise appearances at Symphony Hall, helping the Boston Pops hit one out of the park with the 35th annual A Company Christmas At Pops concert.

Cora narrated a Spanish rendition of “Twas The Night Before Christmas,” while Remy traded in his microphone for the baton and conducted the Pops in its signature rendition of “Sleigh Ride.”

“I thought I was nervous in the World Series, but this is a once in a lifetime experience. So thank you very much,” Cora said to the audience. “It was a wonderful 2018. Feliz Navidad, próspero año, and let’s do it again next year!”

As you can tell from the video below, Remy really got into his conducting duties.

Keith Lockhart & the Boston Pops kicked off the #HolidayPops season tonight with special guests @LauraOsnes and @RedSox icons @Jerry_Remy & Alex Cora. Watch @Jerry_Remy conduct the orchestra in "Sleigh Ride." The season continues now through December 24: https://t.co/JFUM7b6hJV pic.twitter.com/n9peoZamD4 — Boston Pops (@TheBostonPops) December 6, 2018

Those are some pretty solid — and festive — moves from the Rem Dawg.

The Boston Pops holiday season runs through Christmas Eve.